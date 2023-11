Qué se necesita para tener éxito en la universidad

Disclosure statement

Milagrosa Sánchez Martín recibe fondos del Proyecto PID2022-137067OB-I00 financiado por MCIN/ AEI / 10.13039/501100011033 / FEDER, UE.

Isabel Benítez Baena and Juan F. Luesia Lahoz do not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and have disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.