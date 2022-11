Riset: lebah madu adalah satu-satunya hewan yang dapat bedakan bilangan ganjil dan genap

Disclosure statement

Scarlett Howard terafiliasi dengan Pint of Science Australia sebagai Media Manager volunteer. Ia menerima dana dari Australian Government Research Training Program (RTP) Scholarship, RMIT University, Fyssen Foundation, L’Oreal-UNESCO for Women in Science Young Talents French Award, dan Deakin University.

Adrian Dyer menerima dana dari Australian Research Council.

Andrew Greentree menerima dana dari Australian Research Council, Defence Science and Technology Group, SmartSat CRC, The US Air Force Office of Scientific Research, The Asian Office of Aerospace Research and Development, the US Office of Naval Research, and the Foundation for Australia-Japan Studies.

Jair Garcia does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.