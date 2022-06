Sisi gelap influencer media sosial

Disclosure statement

Samira Farivar menerima dana dari Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council (SSHRC).

Fang Wang menerima dana dari Dewan Penelitian Ilmu Sosial dan Humaniora Kanada (SSHRC).

Ofir Turel does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.