Trump facing multiple criminal charges, investigations: 38 articles explain what you need to know

The Conversation U.S. has commissioned more than three dozen articles relating to the various criminal investigations into the activities of former president Donald Trump before he took office, while he was in the White House in office, and since he left office.
There are four criminal cases that have been made public. It can be hard to keep track of all the different developments in each and what they mean for the country and for democracy.
To help you make sense of it all, here is a list of articles about each of those cases. We have also included articles on related topics, such as the potential prosecution of a former president, the importance of the rule of law to American democracy and some basics of how criminal cases are developed and prosecuted.
Prosecuting an ex-president
- Trump is facing various criminal charges – here’s what we can learn from legal cases against Nixon and Clinton – Jan. 12, 2023.
- As charges loom over Trump, prosecutors come under fire – a criminal justice expert explains what’s at stake – Feb. 1, 2023.
- Trump’s unprecedented call for protests is the latest sign of his aim to degrade America’s institutions – March 20, 2023.
- Prosecuting a president is divisive and sometimes destabilizing – here’s why many countries do it anyway – March 31, 2023.
- How the indictment of Donald Trump is a ‘strange and different’ event for America, according to political scientists – April 4, 2023.
- Donald Trump and the dying art of the courtroom sketch – April 18, 2023.
- The presidential campaign of Convict 9653 – April 18, 2023.
- Do federal or state prosecutors get to go first in trying Trump? A law professor untangles the conflict – June 8, 2023.
- Even after an indictment on federal charges, ‘persecuted’ Donald Trump could win again – June 8, 2023.
- Trump indictments won’t keep him from presidential race, but will make his reelection bid much harder – June 9, 2023.
- Prosecuting a former president is not an easy decision. A criminal law professor explains why – June 13, 2023.
- A jury of ex-presidents? No, but Trump’s fate will be decided by 12 citizen peers, in a hallowed tradition of US democracy – June 15, 2023.
New York state’s charges of business records falsification
- Manhattan grand jury votes to indict Donald Trump, showing he, like all other presidents, is not an imperial king – March 30, 2023.
- Trump’s indictment stretches US legal system in new ways – a former prosecutor explains 4 key points to understand – March 31, 2023.
- Donald Trump faces his arrest with a public perp walk into a Manhattan courtroom – this could energize, not humiliate, the former president – April 4, 2023.
- Forget Stormy Daniels and Michael Cohen – it’s accountants who could seal Trump’s fate – April 4, 2023.
- Donald Trump: what he’s charged with, what happens next, and what it may mean for the 2024 election – April 5, 2023.
- Trump’s indictment is unprecedented, but it would not have surprised the Founding Fathers – April 5, 2023.
- What Trump’s business fraud charges mean – a former prosecutor explains the 34 felony counts and obstacles ahead for Manhattan’s DA – April 5, 2023.
- Trump’s latest personal attacks on judges could further weaken people’s declining trust in American rule of law – April 6, 2023.
Department of Justice charges for hoarding classified documents
- Special counsels, like the one leading the Department of Justice’s investigation of Trump, are intended to be independent – but they aren’t entirely – Dec. 14, 2022.
- DOJ probes Biden document handling – what is classified information, anyway? – Jan. 10, 2023.
- Trump charged under Espionage Act – which covers a lot more crimes than just spying – June 9, 2023.
- Trump indictment unsealed – a criminal law scholar explains what the charges mean, and what prosecutors will now need to prove – June 9, 2023.
- ‘If you want to die in jail, keep talking’ – two national security law experts discuss the special treatment for Trump and offer him some advice – June 12, 2023.
- How the exposure of highly classified documents could harm US security – and why there are laws against storing them insecurely – June 14, 2023.
- Despite threats of violence, Trump’s federal indictment happened with little fanfare – but that doesn’t mean the far-right movement is fading, an extremism scholar explains – June 15, 2023.
- Trump’s trial will soon be underway in Florida – here’s why prosecutors had little choice in selecting any other courthouse location – June 21, 2023.
- Why Trump’s prosecution for keeping secret documents is lawful, constitutional, precedented, nonpartisan and merited – July 14, 2023.
- Despite calls for her to recuse herself from Trump’s criminal case, Judge Aileen Cannon’s situation doesn’t meet the standard for when a judge should step away – July 25, 2023.
- Trump faces additional charges – 4 essential reads to understand the case against him for hoarding classified documents – July 27, 2023.
Department of Justice investigating Jan. 6 Capitol attacks
- Even if Jan. 6 referrals turn into criminal charges – or convictions – Trump will still be able to run in 2024 and serve as president if elected – Dec 19, 2022.
- What the criminal referral of Trump means – a constitutional law expert explains the Jan. 6 committee action – Dec. 19, 2022.
- The Jan. 6 committee makes its case against Trump, his allies and their conspiracy to commit an insurrection: Five essential reads – Dec. 20, 2022.
- Targeting Trump for prosecution – 4 essential reads on how the Jan. 6 investigation laid the groundwork for the special counsel – July 18, 2023.
- What is a target letter? 3 things to know about how the Justice Department notifies suspects, like Donald Trump, ahead of possible charges – July 18, 2023.