Trump facing multiple criminal charges, investigations: 38 articles explain what you need to know

Jeff Inglis, The Conversation

A man in a suit and tie stands in an open room.
Former President Donald Trump is under legal scrutiny. AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

The Conversation U.S. has commissioned more than three dozen articles relating to the various criminal investigations into the activities of former president Donald Trump before he took office, while he was in the White House in office, and since he left office.

There are four criminal cases that have been made public. It can be hard to keep track of all the different developments in each and what they mean for the country and for democracy.

To help you make sense of it all, here is a list of articles about each of those cases. We have also included articles on related topics, such as the potential prosecution of a former president, the importance of the rule of law to American democracy and some basics of how criminal cases are developed and prosecuted.

Sketch of man looking glum.
Donald Trump appears in court in New York City in a courtroom sketch by Jane Rosenberg. Jane Rosenberg/Reuters

Prosecuting an ex-president

A finger of a person off-camera points at Donald Trump, who sits with folded arms.
Former President Donald Trump has been indicted by a Manhattan grand jury. AP Photo/Evan Vucci
A suited man sits at a courtroom table with uniformed court officers standing behind him and attorneys sitting on his left and right.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump sits with his attorneys for his arraignment at the Manhattan criminal court on April 4, 2023, in New York City. Pool/ Getty Images News via Getty Images North America

New York state’s charges of business records falsification

A white man with white hair and a dark suit waves, as he is surrounded by men in dark suits.
Former President Donald Trump waves as he arrives at the Manhattan Criminal Court on April 4, 2023. Kena Betancur/Getty Images
Boxes are stacked in a windowless room.
The federal indictment against Donald Trump includes photos such as this one, allegedly of boxes of documents, including classified material, stored in unsecured spaces at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort and home. U.S. Department of Justice

Department of Justice charges for hoarding classified documents

A man obscured in shadow, sitting in front of airplane windows.
Former President Donald Trump on his airplane on June 10, 2023, two days after his federal indictment. Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images
A middle-aged man wearing a navy blue suit, white shirt and red tie is seen on a large screen talking on a telephone.
A visual of President Donald Trump is shown during the July 12, 2022, congressional hearings investigating the attack on the Capitol. Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Department of Justice investigating Jan. 6 Capitol attacks

George state investigation into 2020 election interference

