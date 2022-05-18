Warning: This article contains details that some readers may find distressing

It’s been a year since the unmarked graves of 215 Indigenous children — some of them as young as three years old — were found on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in British Columbia. Since then, hundreds more have also been found. Across Canada and the United States, communities reeled as more information was uncovered.

Many felt pain and outrage. Some also experienced relief that their family members who had disappeared from residential schools were finally found.

The Canadian government responded immediately making promises to address historical wrongs and commitments to reconciliation.

In the month following the findings, three of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s Calls to Action were completed: to establish a statutory holiday for Truth and Reconciliation; to put in place an Indigenous Languages Commissioner; to amend the Oath of Citizenship.

But one year later, advocates say these initial actions and promises were mostly symbolic. For example, the most recent provincial budget in B.C. “doesn’t have Kamloops high on its priority list.”

And the most recent announcement that Pope Francis will visit Canada this summer raises questions from communities about more empty gestures.

In today’s episode of Don’t Call Me Resilient, we’re taking a look back at what happened, the immediate political response, the widespread grief and outcry but also, how none of that lasted — despite communities continuing to find bodies.

An estimated 150,000 First Nation, Inuit, and Métis children attended residential schools — which were put in place by colonial governments — with the goal of exterminating Indigenous histories, cultures and languages.

The last residential school closed in 1997 in Rankin Inlet, Nunavut.

When the Truth and Reconciliation Commission released its final report in 2015, it provided a conservative estimate that between 4,000 and 6,000 children died while in attendance.

Are changes and conciliation on the horizon? Has the government kept its promise?

Our guest today is Veldon Coburn, assistant professor at the Institute of Indigenous Research and Studies at the University of Ottawa. Coburn is Anishinaabe from Pikwàkanagàn and authored The Conversation’s first article following the Kamloops findings. Joining Vinita and Veldon on the episode is Haley Lewis, Don’t Call Me Resilient producer and culture and society editor at The Conversation Canada. Lewis is mixed Kanyen'keha:ká from Tyendinaga and led our coverage of the findings last year.

Support is available for anyone affected by their or their family’s experience at residential schools. Access to emotional and crisis referral services is available through the 24-hour national crisis line: 1-866-925-4419.

