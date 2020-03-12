Home – Articles, Analysis, Opinion

Guy Prives/Getty Images) A virtual Passover may be the first for many, but Judaism has a long history of ritual innovation Some of the Passover Seder traditions are occurring through Zoom this year. A historian of the Bible explains how ancient Israelites changed the ways of their worship.

Ray Tang/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images With Boris Johnson in intensive care, who runs the UK? The United Kingdom does not have a written constitution or a specific plan for what to do if the prime minister is too ill to perform official duties.

Adriana Duduleanu / EyeEm via Getty Images ¿Qué tipo de vacunas están desarrollando los laboratorios contra el coronavirus? Un repaso experto por los distintos métodos para crear una vacuna, cómo se aplican en la búsqueda de una para el Coronavirus y cuáles son los plazos, las ventajas y problemas de cada método.

AP Photo/Tony Dejak What does ‘recovered from coronavirus’ mean? 4 questions answered about how some survive and what happens next Officially, not that many people have recovered from the coronavirus. An epidemiologist explains what has to happen for a COVID-19 survivor to get a clean bill of health.

LordRunar /Getty Images Beyond sanitizing and social distancing – a healthy circadian rhythm may keep you sane and increase resilience to fight COVID-19 To boost your immune defenses against corona and other viruses, one of the most effective things you can do is maintain your natural circadian rhythms. Here's how to do that.

AP Photo/Lynne Sladky Striking Amazon, Instacart employees reveal how a basic economic principle could derail our ability to combat the coronavirus Delivery workers and others who ensure most people don't have to go outside for essential goods are creating what economic theorists call an uncompensated 'positive externality.'

AP Photo/David J. Phillip Hoarding during the coronavirus isn’t just unnecessary, it’s ethically wrong One person’s stockpiling can mean another one’s shortage. A philosopher reminds us of our social and moral obligations at this time.

AP Photo/Nick Wass A world without sports This isn't the first time sports have been put on hold. But in the past, the reprieve was brief, and sports went on to act as a way to bring Americans together. This time's different.

PhotoAlto/Michele Constantini/Getty Images 6 ways to build motivation to do your schoolwork now that you’re forced to learn online at home Organization is key for students to discover the motivation needed to complete their studies online at home, an expert on college coursework says.

From www.shutterstock.com Crops could face double trouble from insects and a warming climate Plants have evolved techniques for protecting themselves from heat and insect attacks – but when both these stresses happen at once, one defense may neutralize the other.

Alex Halada/AFP via Getty Images Coronavirus versus democracy: 5 countries where emergency powers risk abuse National emergencies allow for the purest expressions of sovereign power, testing the government’s commitment to human rights. Some leaders are failing the coronavirus test, experts say.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images Democratic governors are quicker in responding to the coronavirus than Republicans When US governors declared a state of emergency is likely pivotal in mitigating how hard COVID-19 hits their states. And it turns out that one party's governors made those decisions more quickly.

AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin Why Latino citizens are worrying more about deportation About 48% of Latino US citizens fear deportation for themselves, their loved ones or their communities. That's up from 41% in 2007.

Peter Denovo/Shutterstock.com The CDC now recommends wearing a mask in some cases – a physician explains why and when to wear one The CDC now recommends that everyone wear a face covering when they go into a public place. But there's confusion about why and if this protects the wearer, people around them or both.

Alain Jocard/AFP via Getty Images Social media fuels wave of coronavirus misinformation as users focus on popularity, not accuracy Social media analysts are seeing some alarming trends on Twitter, Facebook and other platforms as the new coronavirus spreads.

Zoltan Balogh/MTI via AP Doctors are making life-and -death choices over coronavirus patients – it could have long-term consequences for them Doctors are being forced to make difficult choices regarding who gets ventilators in this pandemic. An expert argues why this has parallels with choices soldiers have to make during wartime.

Culture Club/Hulton Archive via Getty Images Shipwrecked! How social isolation can enrich our spiritual lives – like Robinson Crusoe Isolation. Despair. Facing our demons. What does the most-translated novel tell us about living with COVID-19?

Alexandr Gnezdilov Light Painting Here’s how scientists are tracking the genetic evolution of COVID-19 The SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19 is constantly mutating. What do these mutations reveal about this virus's evolution? And will this knowledge help us to develop a long-lasting vaccine?

Geber86/E+ via Getty Images Stuck at home with your partner? Look to retirees for how to make it work Cooped up with a partner and nowhere to go to break it up? Coronavirus social distancing... or another day in retirement? Research on older couples holds tips for everyone else on how to deal.

AP Photo/Ted S. Warren Census 2020 will protect your privacy more than ever – but at the price of accuracy It's important to strike a balance between protecting Americans' privacy and having accurate statistics for governments and businesses to make data-based decisions.

AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian ‘Tiger King’ and America’s captive tiger problem There are more captive tigers in the US than there are in the wild around the world – and they can be bought for less than some breeds of dog puppies.

AP/Teresa Crawford Government secrecy is growing during the coronavirus pandemic One more casualty of the coronavirus pandemic: open government. Since the crisis began, local, state and federal officials throughout the United States have locked down information from the public.

Pete Starman/The Image Bank via Getty Images Coronavirus case counts are going to go up – but that doesn’t mean social distancing is a bust COVID-19 has a long incubation time, and testing can take days to get results. Don't let continually rising case numbers make you give up on staying at home.

Erick Leite Bastos Blue dye from red beets – chemists devise a new pigment option A simple chemical reaction turns the red pigment of beets into a new, nontoxic blue dye.