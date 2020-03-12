Home – Articles, Analysis, Opinion

Some of the Passover Seder traditions are occurring through Zoom this year. A historian of the Bible explains how ancient Israelites changed the ways of their worship.
The United Kingdom does not have a written constitution or a specific plan for what to do if the prime minister is too ill to perform official duties.
Un repaso experto por los distintos métodos para crear una vacuna, cómo se aplican en la búsqueda de una para el Coronavirus y cuáles son los plazos, las ventajas y problemas de cada método.
Officially, not that many people have recovered from the coronavirus. An epidemiologist explains what has to happen for a COVID-19 survivor to get a clean bill of health.
To boost your immune defenses against corona and other viruses, one of the most effective things you can do is maintain your natural circadian rhythms. Here's how to do that.
Delivery workers and others who ensure most people don't have to go outside for essential goods are creating what economic theorists call an uncompensated 'positive externality.'
One person’s stockpiling can mean another one’s shortage. A philosopher reminds us of our social and moral obligations at this time.
This isn't the first time sports have been put on hold. But in the past, the reprieve was brief, and sports went on to act as a way to bring Americans together. This time's different.
Organization is key for students to discover the motivation needed to complete their studies online at home, an expert on college coursework says.
Plants have evolved techniques for protecting themselves from heat and insect attacks – but when both these stresses happen at once, one defense may neutralize the other.
National emergencies allow for the purest expressions of sovereign power, testing the government’s commitment to human rights. Some leaders are failing the coronavirus test, experts say.
When US governors declared a state of emergency is likely pivotal in mitigating how hard COVID-19 hits their states. And it turns out that one party's governors made those decisions more quickly.
About 48% of Latino US citizens fear deportation for themselves, their loved ones or their communities. That's up from 41% in 2007.
The CDC now recommends that everyone wear a face covering when they go into a public place. But there's confusion about why and if this protects the wearer, people around them or both.
Social media analysts are seeing some alarming trends on Twitter, Facebook and other platforms as the new coronavirus spreads.
Doctors are being forced to make difficult choices regarding who gets ventilators in this pandemic. An expert argues why this has parallels with choices soldiers have to make during wartime.
Isolation. Despair. Facing our demons. What does the most-translated novel tell us about living with COVID-19?
The SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19 is constantly mutating. What do these mutations reveal about this virus's evolution? And will this knowledge help us to develop a long-lasting vaccine?
Cooped up with a partner and nowhere to go to break it up? Coronavirus social distancing... or another day in retirement? Research on older couples holds tips for everyone else on how to deal.
It's important to strike a balance between protecting Americans' privacy and having accurate statistics for governments and businesses to make data-based decisions.
There are more captive tigers in the US than there are in the wild around the world – and they can be bought for less than some breeds of dog puppies.
One more casualty of the coronavirus pandemic: open government. Since the crisis began, local, state and federal officials throughout the United States have locked down information from the public.
COVID-19 has a long incubation time, and testing can take days to get results. Don't let continually rising case numbers make you give up on staying at home.
A simple chemical reaction turns the red pigment of beets into a new, nontoxic blue dye.
Using distance to avoid getting sick has deep evolutionary roots for humans and many other species.