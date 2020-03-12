Home – Articles, Analysis, Opinion

The Conversation

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson in mid-March, before he tested positive for the coronavirus. Ray Tang/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

With Boris Johnson in intensive care, who runs the UK?

Luke Reader, Case Western Reserve University

The United Kingdom does not have a written constitution or a specific plan for what to do if the prime minister is too ill to perform official duties.
The Capital One Arena, home of the Washington Capitals, sits empty. AP Photo/Nick Wass

A world without sports

Lars Dzikus, University of Tennessee

This isn't the first time sports have been put on hold. But in the past, the reprieve was brief, and sports went on to act as a way to bring Americans together. This time's different.
Hungarian police officers check cars at the closed Austria-Hungary border, March 18, 2020. Alex Halada/AFP via Getty Images

Coronavirus versus democracy: 5 countries where emergency powers risk abuse

Ramya Vijaya, Stockton University; Anthony Bebbington, Clark University; Austin Sarat, Amherst College; Chipo Dendere, Wellesley College; Gisselle Vila Benites, University of Melbourne; John Shattuck, Tufts University, and Paul Friesen, University of Notre Dame

National emergencies allow for the purest expressions of sovereign power, testing the government’s commitment to human rights. Some leaders are failing the coronavirus test, experts say.
Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, who did not issue a stay-at-home order for his state until April 1, 2020. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Democratic governors are quicker in responding to the coronavirus than Republicans

Luke Fowler, Boise State University; Jaclyn Kettler, Boise State University, and Stephanie Witt, Boise State University

When US governors declared a state of emergency is likely pivotal in mitigating how hard COVID-19 hits their states. And it turns out that one party's governors made those decisions more quickly.
Rosa Gutierrez Lopez from El Salvador has been living in sanctuary in a church for a year due to a deportation order. AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Why Latino citizens are worrying more about deportation

Asad L. Asad, Stanford University

About 48% of Latino US citizens fear deportation for themselves, their loved ones or their communities. That's up from 41% in 2007.
Many breeders say they’re stewards of conservation, but no captive tiger has ever been released into the wild. AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian

‘Tiger King’ and America’s captive tiger problem

Allison Skidmore, University of California, Santa Cruz

There are more captive tigers in the US than there are in the wild around the world – and they can be bought for less than some breeds of dog puppies.
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s administration said it would reject all freedom of information requests – and then reversed itself after public outcry. AP/Teresa Crawford

Government secrecy is growing during the coronavirus pandemic

David Cuillier, University of Arizona

One more casualty of the coronavirus pandemic: open government. Since the crisis began, local, state and federal officials throughout the United States have locked down information from the public.