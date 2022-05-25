5 ways entrepreneurs can become more psychologically resilient

Entrepreneurship is the backbone of any free-market economy. Globally, small and medium-sized businesses represent roughly 90 per cent of businesses and employ over 50 per cent of the workforce. They also contribute about 45 per cent to gross domestic product (GDP).

Yet entrepreneurs face many obstacles that threaten their survival, including financial insecurity and market uncertainties. Unsurprisingly, roughly 50 per cent of new ventures fail within the first five years.

In this challenging landscape, entrepreneurs’ psychological resilience is a key personal resource and competitive advantage. But how can entrepreneurs develop resilience? And why does psychological resilience benefit entrepreneurs?

Entrepreneurs’ psychological resilience

Psychological resilience is made up of two defining elements. First, someone must experience adversity, which threatens their performance or well-being. After experiencing this adversity, a person’s recovery to their initial level of performance or well-being is known as positive adaptation. This ability to bounce back after facing an obstacle is resilience.

To understand how entrepreneurs can become more psychologically resilient, we conducted a comprehensive review of existing academic literature by synthesizing results from over 80 published articles. We identified the following factors as essential to building entrepreneurs’ psychological resilience.

What makes resilient entrepreneurs unique?

Being resilient might be a prerequisite for having an entrepreneurial mindset. Several studies show that resilient people are more likely to launch new ventures, take over existing businesses and pivot their business during a crisis like the COVID-19 pandemic.

Psychological resilience is also associated with a host of important outcomes, including entrepreneurial success. Resilient entrepreneurs tend to exhibit stronger mental well-being, as psychological resilience helps buffer the everyday stressors of entrepreneurship.

Resilient entrepreneurs also tend to learn, innovate, exhibit more transformational leadership and are happier than those without psychological resilience.

Resilience is also associated with objective and subjective assessments of firm performance. One study found that conveying personal resilience in crowdfunding campaigns leads to superior financial performance, while another showed that psychological resilience significantly improves the probability of venture survival.

5 ways to become more psychologically resilient

Even if you weren’t born with an inherent ability to weather every storm that comes your way, you can still learn to become more mentally tough and adaptable. Here are five ways to develop personal resilience so that you can triumph over the next obstacle you face.

Like building muscle, building psychological resilience takes time, effort and the right technique. By investing in learning, believing in your capabilities and vision, using failure as fuel for growth and leaning on social support, anyone can become a psychologically resilient entrepreneur.