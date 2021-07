Climat : pourquoi agir sur les gaz à effet de serre de courte durée peut faire la différence

Disclosure statement

Katsumasa Tanaka is a senior researcher at the Laboratory of Climate Sciences (LSCE), Gif-sur-Yvette, and the National Institute for Environmental Studies (NIES), Tsukuba, Japan. This work was supported by a government grant managed by the Agence Nationale de la Recherche under the Investissements d'Avenir program with the reference ANR-19-MPGA-0008 and by the Environmental Restoration and Conservation Agency (Japan) under the Environmental Research and Technology Development Fund program (JPMEERF202002).

Johannes Morfeldt is a researcher in the Physical Resource Theory section at Chalmers University of Technology, Gothenburg, Sweden, and has previously worked for the Swedish government. The views expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not reflect the official position of the Swedish government.

Olivier Boucher is deputy director of the Institut Pierre-Simon Laplace (IPSL) and head of its Climate Modelling Centre. He has received funding from the French Ministry of Ecological Transition, the French Ministry of Research and the French National Research Agency. He is occasionally a consultant for public organizations and private companies.