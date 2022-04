¿Cómo se aprovecha un maltratador de la dependencia emocional?

Disclosure statement

Janire Momeñe López está realizando un proyecto de investigación postdoctoral sobre los factores implicados en la dependencia emocional y violencia contra la pareja, financiado por el Departamento de Educación, Universidades e Investigación del Gobierno Vasco.

Mark Griffiths has received research funding from a wide range of organisations including the Economic and Social Research Council, the British Academy and GambleAware (formerly the Responsibility in Gambling Trust). He has also carried out consultancy for numerous gaming companies in the area of social responsibility, responsible gaming and player protection. Griffiths' university currently receives funding from Norsk Tipping (the gambling operator owned by the Norwegian Government) for his research evaluating responsible gambling tools. Views expressed here are his own and not those of these funding bodies.

Ana Isabel Estévez Gutiérrez does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.