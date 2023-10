Dar de 7 000 a 9 000 pasos diarios es lo más recomendable, pero cada cual debe marcar sus objetivos

Disclosure statement

Asier Mañas is hired through a contract of Requalification “Margarita Salas” funded by the University of Castilla–La Mancha (MS2021). All other authors have reported that they have no relationships relevant to the contents of this paper to disclose.

Esmee Bakker has received funding from the European Union’s Horizon 2020 research and innovation program under the Marie Skłodowska-Curie grant agreement 101064851.

Francisco B. Ortega research activity on this topic is supported by the Grant PID2020-120249RB-I00 funded by MCIN/AEI/10.13039/501100011033 and by the Andalusian Government (Junta de Andalucía, Plan Andaluz de Investigación, ref. P20_00124).