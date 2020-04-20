Finlay Macdonald joins The Conversation in New Zealand

The Conversation is expanding our New Zealand coverage by appointing Finlay Macdonald as the new NZ Editor: Politics, Business + Arts.

Finlay is an award-winning journalist, editor, publisher and broadcaster with 30 years’ experience in the New Zealand media. He has been editor of current affairs magazine The Listener, a publisher at Penguin Books and HarperCollins, a weekly columnist for the Sunday Star-Times, and has written and presented for television and radio.

Finlay will work alongside Veronika Meduna, who becomes the NZ Editor: Science, Health + Environment, as well as our team of Australian-based editors.

Since starting at The Conversation in 2017, Veronika has published more than 400 stories by New Zealand experts, reaching a global audience of more than 11.7 million article views.

The Conversation delivers news differently. Articles are commissioned and edited by journalists but written only by academic experts. Everything we do is free to read, share and republish.

With Finlay joining our team, we will be able to share even more New Zealand expertise on global issues like COVID-19 with our many existing NZ media republishers – including Stuff, The New Zealand Herald, RNZ, The Spinoff, and Newsroom – as well as international republishers including the BBC, ABC News, Scientific American, The Washington Post, Jakarta Globe and more.

Last month, The Conversation Australia and New Zealand’s audience doubled to more than 26 million article views on The Conversation site and via republishers.

As a not-for-profit publisher, The Conversation can only expand our coverage thanks to the crucial support of readers like you, and vital funding from our local university partners: the Auckland University of Technology, Massey University, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington, University of Canterbury, University of Otago, and University of Waikato.

If you’re new to The Conversation, you can read our charter, our latest public report for readers and partners, or how anyone can republish our articles for free.

