Survei Audiens TCID 2022: Mayoritas pembaca kami adalah kelompok intelektual muda

Please click here to read this blog post in English.

Hasil survei pembaca The Conversation Indonesia (TCID) terbaru menunjukkan bahwa kelompok terbesar pembaca kami berasal dari adalah kalangan muda yang bergerak di sektor pendidikan tinggi. Hampir 40% pembaca adalah peneliti.

Sisanya, sekitar 60%, berasal dari pelbagai kelompok–dari pelajar, profesional, pegawai negeri, pengusaha, hingga CEO dan pendiri organisasi–di luar akademia.

Survei ini melibatkan 887 responden, hampir dua kali lebih besar jumlahnya dibanding survei kami yang pertama empat tahun yang lalu. Jumlah pembaca situs The Conversation setahun ke belakang berdasarkan data Google Analytics sebanyak (Nov 2021 - Nov 2022) 5,6 juta, artinya margin kesalahan survei ini sebesar 3,29% dengan tingkat kepercayaan 95%. Survei ini kami sebar selama kurang lebih dua bulan dalam rangka peringatan ulang tahun ke-5 TCID pada awal September lalu.

Survei terbaru ini menunjukkan bahwa hampir 40% pembaca kami berusia antara 25 dan 34 tahun, sementara hampir sepertiganya berusia antara 18 dan 24 tahun.

Data menarik lainnya adalah mayoritas pembaca kami memiliki latar pendidikan S1 (39,6%) dan S2 (33,9%). Seperempat dari responden ini adalah mahasiswa dan sebagian besar dari mereka bekerja di lembaga pendidikan tinggi (38,2%) dengan posisi terbanyak sebagai peneliti (39.8%).

Mayoritas pembaca kami adalah laki-laki (57,8%). Namun dibanding survei sebelumnya, jumlah laki-laki dan perempuan lumayan cukup berimbang. Jumlah responden perempuan di survei ini mencapai 41,9% dan 0,3% mengisi non-biner.

Sepertiga responden kami berdomisili di Jakarta dan sekitarnya, dan sisanya berasal dari kota-kota besar lainnya di Indonesia, seperti Yogyakarta (9,8%); Bandung, Jawa Barat (6,8%); Semarang, Jawa Tengah (4,3%); dan Surabaya, Jawa Timur (5,9%).

Kolom “Pendidikan dan Anak Muda” paling populer

Dari delapan kolom yang TCID punya, kolom “Pendidikan dan Anak Muda” merupakan yang paling populer di kalangan pembaca TCID (62,2%). Kolom lain yang menjadi favorit adalah Sains & Teknologi (58.6%), Politik & Masyarakat (58,2%), dan Lingkungan (55,6%). Di pertanyaan ini, setiap responden bisa memberikan pilihan lebih dari satu.

Sekitar 4 dari 5 responden mengatakan bahwa alasan mereka membaca artikel-artikel TCID adalah karena tulisan-tulisan yang terbit dari para ahli di bidangnya membantu mereka untuk belajar tentang hal-hal baru.

Selain itu, lebih dari setengahnya mengakui analisis-analisis yang terbit di TCID membantu mereka mengetahui isu terkini dan perkembangan terbaru yang terjadi di belahan dunia lain. Setengah dari responden juga mengakui bahwa kelebihan TCID adalah karena semua artikel dan analisis yang terbit berdasarkan data dan riset.

Kami juga mengetahui dari survei ini bahwa sebagian besar responden membagikan artikel TCID lewat media sosial setelah membacanya (58,8%). Sebagian besar yang lain mendiskusikannya dengan teman atau rekan kerjanya (56,1%). Ada juga yang menggunakannya sebagai sumber material untuk pembelajaran dan diskusi dengan mahasiswa (28,4%), atau mengutipnya sebagai bahan laporan (26%). Oleh karena itu tidak mengherankan jika tipe tulisan yang paling sering dibaca adalah yang berkaitan dengan riset.

Kebanyakan dari para responden mengidentifikasi TCID dari gaya tulisannya yang jelas dan mudah mengerti. Selain itu, mereka juga mengakui bahwa melibatkan akademisi dan peneliti sebagai penulis juga membantu memperkuat posisi TCID sebagai media yang menerbitkan analisis yang berkualitas.

Kami juga meminta para responden menilai kualitas artikel kami dengan memberikan skor, skor 1 paling rendah dan 10 paling tinggi. Hasil survei menunjukkan lebih dari 80% responden mengatakan artikel-artikel TCID menarik dan bisa diandalkan dengan memberi skor paling rendah 8.

Sebagian besar pembaca kami mengetahui TCID melalui akun media sosial kami (60%) dan yang paling populer adalah Instagram, Twitter, dan Facebook.

Kami berterima kasih kepada lebih dari 800 responden yang bersedia meluangkan waktunya untuk mengisi survei ini. Dengan bantuan kalian, kami berharap untuk bisa terus-menerus memperbaiki layanan kami buat para pembaca.

Sekali lagi terima kasih dan sampai jumpa di survei berikutnya!

Our latest audience survey involving more than 800 people shows that the single biggest group of readers are young people working in the higher education sector. Nearly 40% of our readers are researchers.

The rest, around 60%, come from various groups-from students, professionals, civil servants, business people, to CEO and founders–outside of academia.

This survey involved 887 respondents, almost twice the number of our first survey four years ago. According to Google Analytics data, we had 5.6 million readers in the past year (Nov 2021 - Nov 2022), which means the margin of error of this survey is 3.29%, with 95% confidence level.

We distributed this survey for approximately two months to celebrate our 5th anniversary in early September.

This latest survey shows that nearly 40% of our readers are between the ages of 25 and 34, while almost a third are between 18 and 24.

Another interesting data is that the majority of our readers are educated people. Almost 40% holds a bachelor’s degree and a third of them hold a master’s degree. A quarter of these respondents are students and most of them work in higher education institutions (38.2%) with the majority being researchers (39.8%).

The majority of our readers are male (57.8%). However, compared to the previous survey, the number of men and women is quite balanced. The number of female respondents in this survey reached 41.9% while 0.3% identified as non-binary.

One third of our respondents live in Greater Jakarta (Jabodetabek), and the rest come from other big cities in Indonesia, such as Yogyakarta (9.8%); Bandung, West Java (6.8%); Semarang, Central Java (4.3%); and Surabaya, East Java (5.9%).

Most popular “Education and Youth” column

Our “Education and Youth” column is the most popular among the readers (62.2%). Other favorite columns are Science & Technology (58.6%), Politics & Society (58.2%), and Environment (55.6%). In this question, each respondent can provide more than one choice.

About 4 out of 5 respondents say that the reason they read our articles is because our expert-based articles help them learn new things.

In addition, more than half admit that our articles help them keep up with current issues and the latest development happening in other parts of the world. Half of the respondents also acknowledge that articles and analyses based on data and research are our core strength as a media.

We also know from this survey that the majority of respondents share our articles via social media after reading them (58.8%). Another big group of respondents discuss it with friends or co-workers (56.1%). Others use it as a source of material for learning and discussion with students (28.4%), or cite it as material for reports (26%). Therefore, it is not surprising that the most popular article formats are those related to research.

Most of the respondents associate The Conversation Indonesia with its clear and easy-to-understand writing style. In addition, they also acknowledge that involving academics and researchers as writers also helps strengthen our position as a media that publishes high quality analysis.

For the survey, we also asked respondents to rate the quality of our articles by giving them a score, 1 being the lowest and 10 being the highest. The survey results show that more than 80% of respondents said our articles are “reliable and interesting” by giving the lowest score 8.

Most of our readers know our articles through our social media accounts (60%) and the most popular are Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Thank you for more than 800 respondents who are willing to involve in this survey. With your help, we hope we can continuously improve our services for our readers.

Thank you again and see you in the next survey!