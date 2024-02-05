The Conversation Indonesia luncurkan microsite berbasis AI, ‘YTTA.ai’

Please click here to read this blog post in English.

The Conversation Indonesia (TCID) meluncurkan microsite [YTTA.ai], sebuah proyek eksperimen dengan menggunakan teknologi kecerdasan buatan (artificial intelligence atau AI) untuk membantu pemilih muda mengambil keputusan pada tanggal 14 Februari nanti.

Kami mengambil nama YTTA.ai dari istilah populer yang sering anak muda pakai yaitu Yang Tahu-Tahu Aja, mengingat target utama kami adalah generasi muda.

Melalui YTTA.ai, kami memanfaatkan AI untuk meringkas informasi penting terkait pemilihan umum (pemilu) dan pemilihan presiden (pilpres) dari artikel-artikel yang terbit di laman TCID.

YTTA.ai menggunakan teknologi generatif AI, seperti ChatGPT, DALL·E and Murf.ai untuk membantu target pembaca muda yang akan memberikan suaranya pada pemilu Februari 2024.

Kami juga menggunakan teknologi AI untuk meringkas artikel dan menjawab pertanyaan pembaca secara interaktif.

YTTA. ai merupakan proyek yang kami kembangkan bersama dengan The Conversation Internasional sebagai bagian dari kompetisi AI Journalism Challenge yang diadakan oleh Open Society Foundations (OSF) tahun lalu.

Dari sekitar 300 proposal, proyek The Conversation terpilih untuk menjadi satu dari 12 media yang ditantang untuk mengembangkan penggunaan AI generatif dalam pembuatan proyek jurnalisme yang berkualitas. Pemenang terpilih mendapatkan dana sebesar US$5000 (sekitar Rp78 juta).

Pemimpin Redaksi dan Direktur Konten The Conversation Indonesia, Ika Krismantari; Data Analis The Conversation Indonesia, Moh Alfarizqy; Kepala Audience Insight global, Khalil A. Cassimally; Rohan Mitchell, pengembang IT senior; dan Stephen Khan, editor global, terlibat dalam pengembangan proyek ini.

Dari 12 peserta, kami terpilih menjadi finalis. Dengan 4 finalis lainnya, kami mempresentasikan hasil akhir proyek ini di Splice Beta, ajang pertemuan media-media baru seluruh dunia, di Chiang Mai, Thailand, November lalu.

Meskipun tidak terpilih sebagai pemenang, kami memutuskan tetap meluncurkan YTTA.ai karena proyek ini sejalan dengan misi kami dalam memperkaya perdebatan publik dan mendorong proses pengambilan kebijakan berbasis bukti.

Sejak awal berdiri lebih dari 10 tahun yang lalu, _The Conversation _selalu berinovasi dengan teknologi terbaru untuk mendukung misi kami.

Oleh karena itu, The Conversation Indonesia didukung oleh The Conversation Internasional meluncurkan YTTA.ai dan memilih topik pemilu mengingat pentingnya informasi bagi pemilih muda yang jumlahnya mencapai hampir 60% dari pemilih yang terdaftar.

Pengguna microsite juga bisa mengirim pertanyaan-pertanyaan terkait pemilu dan pilpres secara interaktif lewat tautan ini: https://ytta.ai/#ask

The Conversation Indonesia (TCID) has launched a microsite [YTTA.ai], an experimental project using artificial intelligence (AI) technology to help young voters make decisions on the February 14th election.

We took the name YTTA.ai from a popular term that young Indonesians often use, Yang Tahu-Tahu Aja, loosely translated for those who know, considering that the main target is the younger generation.

Through YTTA.ai, we utilise AI to summarise important information related to the general and presidential elections from articles published on TCID’s website.

YTTA.ai uses generative AI technologies, such as ChatGPT, DALL-E and Murf.ai, to help target young readers who will vote in the February 2024 election.

We also use AI technology to summarise articles and answer reader questions interactively.

YTTA.ai is a project we developed together with The Conversation International as part of the AI Journalism Challenge competition organised by the Open Society Foundations (OSF) last year.

From around 300 proposals, The Conversation‘s project was chosen among 12 media organisations worldwide to develop the use of generative AI in creating quality journalism projects. The winner will receive US$5000 in funding.

The Conversation Indonesia’s Editor-in-Chief and Content Director, Ika Krismantari; The Conversation Indonesia’s Data Analyst, Moh Alfarizqy; Global Head of Audience Insight, Khalil A. Cassimally; Rohan Mitchell, senior IT developer; and Stephen Khan, global editor, were involved in the development of the project.

From 12 projects, we were chosen as one of five finalists. Together with other finalists, we presented the final project at Splice Beta, a global gathering of new media, in Chiang Mai, Thailand, last November.

We decided to launch YTTA.ai, despite not being selected as a winner, because the project aligns with our mission to enrich public debate and encourage evidence-based policy-making.

Since its establishment over ten years ago, The Conversation has constantly innovated with the latest technology to support our mission. The Conversation Indonesia supported by The Conversation International launched YTTA.ai and chose the topic of elections, given the importance of information for young voters, who make up almost 60% of registered voters.

Users of the microsite can send questions related to the election and presidential election interactively via this link: https://ytta.ai/#ask