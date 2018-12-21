Something for everyone: the best of Curious Kids in 2018

Editing Curious Kids – where we ask academic experts to answer real questions from real kids – is the highlight of my working week. The questions are brilliant, of course, but I also love how determined the academic authors are to craft replies that are informative and engaging, but not condescending.

And in amongst all the grant-writing, research and day-to-day work of academia, engaging with insatiably curious young minds is a nice reminder for many of why they became topic experts in the first place. Or so I have been told.

This year saw the launch of the podcast Imagine This, a co-production between ABC KIDS listen and The Conversation, based on our Curious Kids articles.

Hosted by Brianna Peterson, Imagine This tackles topics we’ve covered before in Curious Kids, including: Why does rain only come from grey clouds? Why are mosquito bites itchy? and Do animals sleep like people?

And many more! You can see the full episode list here. And I speak from some personal experience when I say: Imagine This is a god-send if you are contemplating a long car trip with kids these holidays.

I’ve listed below some highlights from Curious Kids this year, sorted into some broad categories. It’s not an exhaustive list and you can see all our Curious Kids stories over here. I hope any young minds in your household find something they like in there – and may be inspired to send their own questions to curiouskids@theconversation.edu.au.

If you like space…

If you like animals…

If you like technology…

If you like nature…

If you like physics, chemistry and forces…

If you like knowing how our bodies work…

