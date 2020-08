¿Podemos mejorar el planeta desde la alimentación?

Disclosure statement

Ivanka Puigdueta Bartolomé trabaja en la consultora especializada en adaptación al cambio climático y sostenibilidad ICALIST. Es creadora de FooDTURAMA.

Alberto Sanz Cobeña does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.