Can I have a pet and be housed, too? It all depends…

Disclosure statement

Wendy Stone receives funding from the Australian Research Council (ARC), the Australian Housing and Urban Research Institute (AHURI) and the Victorian Government, including HomesVictoria, Consumer Affairs Victoria (CAV) and the Consumer Policy Research Centre (CPRC).

Amity James receives funding from the Australian Housing and Urban Research Institute and the Bankwest Curtin Economics Centre.

Caitlin Buckle receives funding from the Australian Housing and Urban Research Institute (AHURI).

Debbie Faulkner receives funding from the Australian Housing and Urban Research Institute.

Emma Power currently receives funding from the Australian Research Council (ARC) and the Australian Housing and Urban Research Institute (AHURI).

Selina Tually receives funding from the Australian Housing and Urban Research Institute (AHURI).

Zoe Goodall receives funding from the Australian Housing and Urban Research Institute (AHURI) and the Victorian Government, including HomesVictoria, Consumer Affairs Victoria (CAV) and the Consumer Policy Research Centre (CPRC).

Darren C Fisher does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.